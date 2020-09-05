Fighting Tigers burn Blue Devils in showdown, 55-7

Jim Walker

IRONTON — Evidently, the Ironton Fighting Tigers don’t pay any attention to what a showdown is supposed to mean.

For the second straight season, Ironton and the Gallipolis Blue Devils met in a battle for what would decide the Ohio Valley Conference title. And for the second straight season Ironton cruised past the Blue Devils.

After winning 52-0 last season, Ironton rolled to a 55-7 win over Gallipolis on Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

Ironton — 2-0 overall and in the OVC — racked up 346 yards of offense including 216 on the ground with Reid Carrico running 11 times for 105 yards and four touchdowns to lead the onslaught.

Quarterback Tayden Carpenter was 8-of-11 passing for 130 yards including touchdown passes to Aaron Masters and Dalton Crabtree.

A 23-yard pass from Carpenter to Cameron Deere got the ball to the 5-yard line and Carrico took it from there with his first scoring run. Jimmy Mahlmeister then kicked the first of seven extra points.

Following a short Gallipolis punt, Carrico ran 8 yards for a touchdown and it was 14-0.

The lead went to 21-0 after a Gallipolis punt when Carpenter and Masters hooked up on a 54-yard scoring pass.

Gallipolis used its own long pass to score opening the second quarter as Noah Vanco passed 81yards to Briar Williams. Caleb Geiser kicked the conversion and it was 21-7.

But Ironton answered with an 80-yard, 9-play drive with Carrico going the final 17 yards for score and it was 28-7 at the half.

Ironton had a short scoring drive to begin the second half by going 23 yards in four plays with Carrico running 1-yard and it was 35-7.

Kyle Howell returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown that extended the lead to 42-7.

Carpenter did most of the work on the next series as he hit three passes for 14 yards capped by a 3-yard scoring toss to Dalton Crabtree.

The final touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Will York ran 3 yards for the score.

Vanco was the lone bright spot for Gallipolis (1-1, 1-1) as he hit 11-of-23 passes for 173 yards and a score.

Next Friday, Ironton hosts Coal Grove and Gallipolis entertains Rock Hill.

Gallipolis 0 7 0 0 = 7

Ironton 21 7 21 6 = 55

First Quarter

Irn – Reid Carrico 5 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick)

Irn – Reid Carrico 8 run (Jimmy Mahlemister kick)

Irn – Aaron Masters 54 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick)

Second Quarter

Gal – Briar Williams 81 pass from Noah Vanco (Caleb Geiser kick)

Irn – Reid Carrico 17 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick)

Third Quarter

Irn – Reid Carrico 1 run (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick)

Irn – Kyle Howell 35 punt return (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick)

Irn – Dalton Crabtree 3 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Jimmy Mahlmeister kick)

Fourth Quarter

Irn – Will York 3 run (kick blocked)

Ga Irn

First downs 6 16

Rushes-yards 19-38 31-216

Passing yards 173 130

Total yards 211 346

Cmp-Att-Int 11-23-0 8-11-0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Gallipolis: James Armstrong 7-minus 9, Hunter Shamblin 6-7, Hudson Shamblin 2-50, Noah Vanco 2-28; Ironton: Reid Carrico 11-105, Trevor Carter 7-33, Tayden Carpenter 3-17, Cameron Deere 5-33, Jon Wylie 1-11, Jaquez Keyes 2-13, Landen Wilson 1-0, Will York 2-4.

PASSING — Gallipolis: Noah Vanco 11-23-0 173; Ironton: Tayden Carpenter 8-11-0 130.

RECEIVING — Gallipolis: James Armstrong 4-13, Briar Williams 4-99, Michael Beasy 1-37, Donevyn Woodson 2-24; Ironton: Cameron Deere 1-23, Aaron Masters 1-54, Trevor Carter 1-1, Trent Hacker 2-33, Ashton Duncan 1-1, Dalton Crabtree 1-3, Landen Wilson 11.