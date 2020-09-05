Flyers blank West, 4-0

Jim Walker

The St. Joseph Flyers can be a little selfish. But coach Mike Balestra prefers it that way when it comes to soccer.

The Flyers controlled the ball in a strong overall performance as they beat the Portsmouth West Senators 4-0 last Tuesday.

“We played a very good game. We played at a high tempo and held possession most of the game,” said Balestra.

“Our defense played well in getting the shutout and transitioning the ball to offense.”

Bryce Balestra led the way with two goals while J.C. Damron and Jackson Rowe got one goal each.

Matt Sheridan dished out two assists with Dru Canter and Zachary Johnson getting one assist each.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister was strong again as he pitched a shutout by notching nine saves.

The Flyers had 28 shots with 14 on goal, 10 fouls, 13 offside penalties and three corner kicks.

J. Opperman had 10 saves for West. The Senators had 15 shots with nine on goal, seven fouls and two corner kicks.