Friday’s Ohio H.S. Football Scores

Ohio H.S. Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Akr. Coventry 26, Ravenna 23

Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Logan 12

Amherst Steele 43, Grafton Midview 21

Andover Pymatuning Valley 66, Ashtabula St. John 0

Apple Creek Waynedale 28, Rittman 0

Arcanum 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12

Archbold 42, Liberty Center 35

Arlington 36, Pandora-Gilboa 35

Ashland 39, Mt. Vernon 6

Ashville Teays Valley 42, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13

Attica Seneca E. 42, Bucyrus 0

Aurora 12, Richfield Revere 7

Austintown Fitch 56, Youngs. Ursuline 28

Avon 35, Olmsted Falls 32

Avon Lake 63, Berea-Midpark 14

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Piketon 19

Baltimore Liberty Union 42, Cols. Bexley 9

Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Bedford 26, Alliance 23

Bellbrook 34, Franklin 0

Bellevue 20, Norwalk 6

Belmont Union Local 19, Rayland Buckeye 6

Beloit W. Branch 49, Minerva 13

Belpre 27, Racine Southern 6

Bethel-Tate 41, Lees Creek E. Clinton 8

Beverly Ft. Frye 27, Vincent Warren 20

Bishop Hartley 28, Bishop Watterson 21

Bishop Ready 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6

Blanchester 30, Batavia Clermont NE 19

Bloom-Carroll 34, Circleville 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 26, Rossford 17

Bowling Green 49, Sylvania Northview 10

Brookfield 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7

Brookville 42, Carlisle 6

Brunswick 28, Medina 21

Bryan 14, Delta 3

Bucyrus Wynford 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8

Burton Berkshire 34, Orwell Grand Valley 6

Byesville Meadowbrook 51, Crooksville 0

Caledonia River Valley 25, Bellville Clear Fork 13

Can. McKinley 40, N. Can. Hoover 28

Can. South 40, Salem 20

Canal Fulton Northwest 41, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 25

Canal Winchester 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 14

Canfield 34, Chardon NDCL 7

Canfield S. Range 56, Girard 28

Carey 20, Sycamore Mohawk 12

Carrollton 32, Alliance Marlington 24

Centerburg 35, Mantua Crestwood 21

Chagrin Falls 28, Ashtabula Lakeside 7

Chagrin Falls Kenston 21, Madison 14

Chardon 50, Willoughby S. 0

Chillicothe 23, Washington C.H. 7

Cin. Colerain 30, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Cin. Deer Park 45, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 35

Cin. Elder 42, Floyd Central, Ind. 14

Cin. Indian Hill 52, Cin. Madeira 7

Cin. McNicholas 30, Bishop Fenwick 6

Cin. Princeton 27, Cin. Sycamore 22

Cin. St. Xavier 24, Cin. La Salle 10

Cin. Turpin 49, Milford 14

Cin. West Clermont 13, Loveland 7

Cin. Winton Woods 27, Lebanon 20

Cin. Wyoming 40, Cin. Mariemont 6

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 57, Goshen 7

Clayton Northmont 20, Kettering Fairmont 6

Cle. Benedictine 42, STVM 28

Cle. Hts. 41, Maple Hts. 26

Clyde 41, Sandusky Perkins 20

Coldwater 49, Minster 14

Collins Western Reserve 36, Ashland Mapleton 34

Cols. DeSales 35, Mansfield Sr. 12

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Circleville Logan Elm 18

Cols. Upper Arlington 7, Hilliard Bradley 6

Columbiana 34, E. Palestine 0

Columbiana Crestview 59, Campbell Memorial 0

Columbus Grove 52, Ada 18

Convoy Crestview 38, Paulding 20

Copley 40, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Coshocton 48, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Covington 43, Casstown Miami E. 14

Creston Norwayne 50, West Salem Northwestern 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 24, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 34, Brooklyn 19

Dalton 35, Smithville 8

Danville 30, Cardington-Lincoln 22

Day. Carroll 20, Day. Chaminade Julienne 17

DeGraff Riverside 39, Sidney Lehman 7

Defiance Tinora 24, Edgerton 0

Dola Hardin Northern 48, Morral Ridgedale 18

Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Zanesville Maysville 0

Dublin Coffman 24, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17

Dublin Jerome 56, Thomas Worthington 21

E. Central, Ind. 21, Cin. Moeller 6

E. Liverpool 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 13

Eastlake North 41, Hunting Valley University 14

Eaton 10, Day. Oakwood 7

Edon 61, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Elida 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Fairborn 45, W. Carrollton 32

Fairfield 35, Middletown 13

Fairport Harbor Harding 41, Southington Chalker 0

Fayetteville-Perry 27, Williamsburg 0

Findlay 31, Fremont Ross 18

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Leipsic 0

Frankfort Adena 34, Chillicothe Unioto 6

Fremont, Ind. 25, Antwerp 15

Ft. Loramie 61, Tipp City Bethel 7

Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10

Garrettsville Garfield 35, Rootstown 6

Genoa Area 6, Elmore Woodmore 3

Germantown Valley View 31, Monroe 7

Glouster Trimble 10, Reedsville Eastern 7

Granville 15, Zanesville 7

Green 27, Tallmadge 20

Grove City Cent. Crossing 21, Lancaster 18

Grove City Christian 14, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7

Groveport-Madison 45, Reynoldsburg 14

Hamilton Badin 14, Kettering Alter 12

Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 36

Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Metamora Evergreen 7

Hanoverton United 47, Lisbon David Anderson 13

Harrod Allen E. 46, Bluffton 22

Haviland Wayne Trace 16, Defiance Ayersville 12

Heath 55, Johnstown Northridge 7

Hilliard Darby 31, Marysville 28

Holgate 50, Tol. Christian 44

Howard E. Knox 13, Galion Northmor 0

Hubbard 21, Jefferson Area 16

Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Miamisburg 24

Hudson 38, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28

Huron 36, Willard 0

Independence 36, Middlefield Cardinal 6

Ironton 55, Gallipolis Gallia 7

Ironton Rock Hill 14, Chesapeake 10

Jackson 53, Greenfield McClain 0

Jamestown Greeneview 34, S. Charleston SE 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Doylestown Chippewa 27

Johnstown 49, Utica 21

Kansas Lakota 33, Castalia Margaretta 6

LaGrange Keystone 53, Columbia Station Columbia 28

Lakeside Danbury 58, Stryker 12

Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 20, Hilliard Davidson 7

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7

Lima Bath 21, Kenton 14

Lima Cent. Catholic 35, Newark Licking Valley 13

Lima Perry 56, Crestline 13

Lima Shawnee 14, Celina 6

Lima Sr. 14, Oregon Clay 10

Linsly, W.Va. 31, Martins Ferry 16

Lisbon Beaver 36, Barnesville 15

Lodi Cloverleaf 38, Peninsula Woodridge 36

London 20, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7

Louisville 17, Can. Glenoak 14

Lucas 28, Ontario 21

Lyndhurst Brush 21, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12

Macedonia Nordonia 41, Barberton 40

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28

Malvern 34, Strasburg-Franklin 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 21, New Bremen 13

Marion Elgin 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 18

Mason 28, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21

Massillon Perry 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 0

McArthur Vinton County 28, Athens 20

McComb 28, Troy Christian 14

McDermott Northwest 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6

McDonald 48, Lowellville 12

Mechanicsburg 37, W. Jefferson 29

Medina Buckeye 14, Bay Village Bay 7

Medina Highland 41, N. Royalton 40

Mentor 27, Euclid 12

Millbury Lake 62, Fostoria 0

Milton-Union 13, Middletown Madison Senior 12

Mineral Ridge 53, Sebring McKinley 14

Mogadore 52, Wooster Triway 28

Monroeville 42, New London 12

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Vanlue 8

N. Baltimore 16, Cory-Rawson 7

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Atwater Waterloo 18

N. Olmsted 28, N. Ridgeville 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 19

Napoleon 49, Holland Springfield 21

Navarre Fairless 35, Loudonville 13

New Albany 23, Grove City 7

New Lebanon Dixie 24, Day. Northridge 12

New Lexington 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 14

New Madison Tri-Village 56, Ansonia 35

New Matamoras Frontier 66, Beallsville 8

New Middletown Spring. 31, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0

New Paris National Trail 41, Bradford 7

New Philadelphia 41, Cambridge 10

New Richmond 77, Mt. Orab Western Brown 61

Northwood 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 14

Norton 56, Akr. Springfield 21

Norwood 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 13

Oak Harbor 30, Vermilion 0

Oak Hill 42, Lucasville Valley 28

Oberlin Firelands 26, Sullivan Black River 3

Oregon Stritch 28, Montpelier 14

Orrville 17, Massillon Tuslaw 13

Oxford Talawanda 17, Harrison 7

Painesville Riverside 35, Morrow Little Miami 0

Parma Padua 41, Lakewood 7

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 13

Perry 37, Painesville Harvey 2

Perrysburg 27, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 24

Philo 30, Warsaw River View 0

Pickerington Cent. 49, Newark 0

Pickerington N. 34, Westerville Cent. 20

Piqua 43, Vandalia Butler 18

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Plymouth 42, Greenwich S. Cent. 28

Poland Seminary 34, Niles McKinley 7

Pomeroy Meigs 39, River Valley 12

Port Clinton 28, Milan Edison 7

Portsmouth 31, S. Point 14

Proctorville Fairland 27, Coal Grove 21

Ravenna SE 19, Warren Champion 6

Richmond Edison 23, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14

Richwood N. Union 13, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

Riverside Stebbins 22, Sidney 20

Rocky River Lutheran W. 51, Westlake 20

Salineville Southern 46, Wellsville 0

Sarahsville Shenandoah 14, Caldwell 6

Sheffield Brookside 28, Wellington 26

Shelby 54, Marion Pleasant 26

Sherwood Fairview 50, Hicksville 7

Southeastern 44, Chillicothe Huntington 28

Sparta Highland 28, Fredericktown 0

Spencerville 41, Delphos Jefferson 8

Spring. NW 41, Urbana 13

Spring. Shawnee 13, Bellefontaine 6, OT

Springboro 77, Beavercreek 16

Springfield 31, Centerville 24

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 14

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 26, Cin. Country Day 0

St. Clairsville 26, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 21

St. Henry 44, Anna 13

St. Marys Memorial 14, Wapakoneta 7, OT

St. Marys, W.Va. 42, Albany Alexander 6

St. Paris Graham 33, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32, OT

Steubenville 28, Dover 7

Stewart Federal Hocking 50, Paden City, W.Va. 22

Streetsboro 35, Mogadore Field 0

Strongsville 21, Elyria 12

Struthers 20, Cortland Lakeview 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Fairfield Christian 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Thornville Sheridan 20, New Concord John Glenn 0

Tiffin Columbian 41, Sandusky 14

Tipp City Tippecanoe 28, Greenville 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. St. John’s 42

Tol. St. Francis 31, Tol. Whitmer 8

Tontogany Otsego 17, Pemberville Eastwood 7

Trenton Edgewood 21, Cin. Mt. Healthy 20

Troy 34, Xenia 7

Uniontown Lake 14, Massillon Jackson 13

Van Wert 56, Defiance 20

Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0

Vienna Mathews 12, Windham 6

W. Chester Lakota W. 40, Hamilton 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 12

W. Liberty-Salem 27, N. Lewisburg Triad 20

Warren Harding 27, Youngs. Mooney 10

Warren Howland 13, Youngs. Chaney High School 12

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28, Hillsboro 13

Waterford 61, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Wauseon 41, Swanton 0

Waverly 49, Portsmouth W. 13

Waynesfield-Goshen 34, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 14

Waynesville 42, Camden Preble Shawnee 7

Wellston 24, Nelsonville-York 12

Westerville N. 24, Delaware Hayes 7

Westerville S. 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 41

Wheelersburg 42, Minford 28

Whitehall-Yearling 22, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14

Wickliffe 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7

Williamstown, W.Va. 34, Marietta 28

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Wooster 43, Lexington 0

Worthington Christian 31, Corning Miller 0

Youngs. Boardman 27, Youngs. East 7

Youngs. Liberty 25, Newton Falls 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Gibsonburg, ccd.

Stow-Munroe Falls vs. Wadsworth, ppd.