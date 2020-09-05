expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2020

Redmen win 2 OVC games

By Jim Walker

Published 2:39 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — When Sam Simpson has the ball, it’s the opposition that says, “D’oh!”
Rock Hill’s Sam Simpson frustrated the Portsmouth Trojans as he scored four goals as the Redmen won the Ohio Valley Conference game 4-0 on Thursday.
Isiah Kelley and Nick Van Kueren also had goals while Tyler Brammer and Parker Knipp had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Blake Wilson had two saves.
On Wednesday, Rock Hill beat Chesapeake 4-1 as Simpson, Knipp, Brammer and Van Kueren all had goals.
Rock Hill, now 2-0-1 overall and in the OVC, plays at Fairland on Tuesday.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    How much do political conventions impact your decision in the presidential race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Business