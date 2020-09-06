South Point DD, family advocate killed in Scioto County crash

Was member of LCDD board; Investigation into crash underway

SOUTH WEBSTER — A South Point woman who served on the board of Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Scioto County on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, LoRena Cahal, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace in South Webster, while her husband, Steven L. Cahal, 51, was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.

Troopers said that, at 7:15 pm, the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of what appeared to be an intoxicated male leaving the Country Store in South Webster after causing a disturbance at the business.

The troopers responded to search the area for what was described as a black van, and came upon the scene of a fatal crash involving a black van on Route 140.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a black 2016 Kia Sedona driven by Arnold Queen II, 42, of Wheelersburg, crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle occupied by the Cahals.

LoRena Cahal was sworn onto the LCDD board in 2019 and was an advocate in the county for families on DD issues. She also worked as a family advocate with Head Start and the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy.

The crash remains under investigation.