Big 2nd half lifts Gallipolis over Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The South Point Pointers were feeling it, but the Gallipolis Blue Devils were feeling it even more.

In a key Ohio Valley Conference soccer game, the Pointers fell to the defending OVC champions 3-1 last Thursday.

“This game was what you would expect from a conference championship type feel,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

“We knew going up there, playing the defending OVC champs on their senior night we would have our hands full. Up to this game I hadn’t felt like we had played particularly well in any of our four games, not for a full 80 minutes anyway.”

After a scoreless first half, Gallipolis broke the deadlock on an unassisted goal by Colton Roe one minute into the second half.

Two minutes later, Brody Wilt scored on a free kick and the Blue Devils were now up 2-0.

South Point (1-3-1, 0-1-1) got on the scoreboard with 66 minutes on the clock as Braylon Balandra scored on an unassisted goal.

“We were able to get ourselves back within striking distance when Braylon Balandra capitalized off a mistake by their keeper and chipped one over him into the back of the net. But, again, Gallia responded,” said Jenkins.

But the Blue Devils answered just two minutes later as Maddux Camden scored with an assist from Brody Wilt.

“The first half was back and forth. We had chances, Gallia had chances, but no one was able to break through,” said Jenkins. Gallia came out of the half with a lot of speed and energy and we let up for just an instant and they made us pay like good teams do. The (Colton) Roe kid’s speed was a factor all night.”

Pointers’ goalie Xander Dornon had 13 saves while Gallipolis goalie Bryson Miller had four.

The Pointers face Portsmouth Tuesday at Shawnee State.

South Point 0 1 = 1

Gallipolis 0 3 = 3

Second Half

GA – Colton Roe (unassisted) 41:00

GA – Brody Wilt (free kick) 43:00

SP – Braylon Balandra (unassisted) 66:00

GA – Maddux Camden (assist Brody Wilt) 68:00

Saves – SP: Xander Dornon 13; Gallipolis: Bryson Miller 4

Corner kicks – South Point 1, Gallipolis 4