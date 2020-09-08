Obituaries – 9/07/2020

Richard Worley

June 12, 1935–Sept. 6, 2020

Richard Carter Worley, 85, of Ironton, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born June 12, 1935, in Waterloo, son of the late Pete Worley and Gladys Marie Vanderhoof Worley.

He was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Gilbert Owens. He was retired from the City of Ironton as a floodwall and street department superintendent.

Richard was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He had a passion for his family and for farming.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 67 years, Frances Kay Matney Worley; a daughter, Rebecca Lambert (Ed), of Kitts Hill; two sons, Richard Lee Worley (Cathy), of Coal Grove, and Greg Worley (Leigh) of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; four sisters, Barbara Ackerman, Wanda Callicoat (Ronnie) and Rita Conley (Butch), all of Waterloo, and Louise Worley, of Lancaster ; a brother, James Lee Worley (Diane), of Pedro ; seven grandchildren, Krista Hayes (Michael), Nichole Wilds, Warren Lambert, III, Tammi Carlisle (Rick), Kara Long (Kyle) and Hannah and Maria Worley; and seven great grandchildren, Xander Hayes, Brianna, Chase, Ethan and Zoe Wilds, and Zach and Caleb Worley.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Wednesday, at Aid Cemetery, Aid. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carl Rowe

Aug. 10, 1929–Sept. 4, 2020

Carl Raymond Rowe, 91, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth.

Carl was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Ashland, Kentucky; a son to the late Ed and Virgie Lee (Gallaher) Rowe.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Bowles Rowe, who passed away Nov. 4, 2010.

Carl was a 1946 graduate of Ashland High School and was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in World War II.

After returning from the war, Carl went to work at Armco Steel as a crane operator and retired in 1991.

Carl was very active in many organizations, he was a member of Central Christian Church, where served as a deacon on the church board for 28 years; later in life he became a member of Beach Street Christian Church in Ashland, Kentucky. He was the director of Kyova Evangelistic Associate. Carl was a 32 Degree Mason with the Poage Lode, Ashland, Kentucky, he was an El Hasa Shriner and a 44 member of Scottish Rites in Cincinnati, York Rite in Ashland, Kentucky and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Carl was a part of the Phillips Funeral Home family, where he spent many years working as a funeral attendant.

Carl enjoyed helping other and was well known for donating blood, he was proud that he was able to donate over 188 units (or 25 gallons) over his lifetime. Carl also enjoyed bluegrass and country music and dancing.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Wileman.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Michael D. and Mickey Jean Rowe, of Ormond Beach, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Vernon Cogan, of Franklin Furnace; four grandchildren, Tiffani Skinner, of Franklin Furnace, Mikie Rowe, of Ironton, Christopher Cogan of Clarkston, Michigan, and Austin Rowe of Georgetown, Kentucky; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris McClellan Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Minister Ken Vaughn officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Kentucky, with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masonic Rites Service will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Donations may be made in Carl’s name to Shrine’s Hospital for Children Medical Center, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.

Paul Karnap

Sept. 26, 1954– Sept. 2, 2020

Paul Allen Karnap, 65, of Galena, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020.

Paul was born on Sept. 26, 1954, for Eileen and Laramar Karnap in Ironton. He graduated with a degree in finance from Franklin University and had a successful career as a financial planner.

He enjoyed nature walks and taking frequent long walks with his beloved Rottweilers.

Paul married to Jacki Auble Karnap in 1979. He is survived by a brother, Fred, and a sister, Kathy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Paul’s life at a later date.

James Shuff

Sept. 14, 1955– Aug. 13, 2020

James M. “Pete” Shuff, 64, of Satsuma, Florida, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 14, 1955 in Ironton, a son of the late Elmo and Margaret Nance Shuff.

A U.S. Army veteran, he graduated with the Symmes Valley Class of 1973.

Surviving are two brothers, Franklin Dean (Doris) Shuff, of Savannah, Georgia, and Kevin (Denise) Shuff, of Chesapeake; two nephews, Travis (Tiffany) Shuff, of Savannah, Georgia, and Shawn (Megan) Shuff, of Kennesaw, Georgia; two great-nephews, Finn Shuff and Sawyer Shuff; and two great-nieces, Lily Shuff and Freya Shuff.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Locust Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Roger Mooney officiating and graveside rites by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Wilma McFarland

July 23, 1940–Sept. 4, 2020,

Wilma McFarland, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Wilma was born July 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Leslie McDowell.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney McFarland, whom she married on Aug. 1, 1958.

Wilma was preceded in death by three sons, Chuck McFarland, Tim McFarland and Steven McFarland.

Wilma was a graduate of Ashland High School and a former employee for Forth’s FoodFair, Coal Grove, and was an Avon representative.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Rodney McFarland (Cathy); daughter-in-laws, Margo, Kathi, and Lisa McFarland; two sisters, Bonnie Maynard, of Ironton, and Ginger Waller, of Ironton; grandchildren, Brenna McFarland, Tim McFarland, Levi McFarland, Chuckie McFarland, Brittany Bryant, Ian McFarland, Jacob McFarland, Logan McFarland and Duncan McFarland; and great-grandchildren, Ali and Katelynn Bryant and also, many nieces and nephews whom she loved spending holidays, vacations and family get-togethers.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday at Community Cemetery, with Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, assisting with the service.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Lois Anderson

Jan. 4, 1929–Sept. 4, 2020

Lois Lou Katherine “Heald” Anderson, 91, of Ironton, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ at 2:48 a.m. Sept. 4, 2020 at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

She was born Jan. 4, 1929 in Ironton, to William and Lillian Mae (Rutledge) Heald.

She was a longtime member of Trinity Assembly of God in Coal Grove, did short-term missions and regularly studied the Bible.

Lois also proudly served her country in the Marine Corps during the Korean conflict.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John (Andy); and two brothers, William and Donald.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Neff, of Portsmouth; two sons, John (Mary) Anderson, of Gig Harbor, Washington, Michael Anderson, of Jacksonville, North Carolina. She counted Chris Neff as a true son, and called Mary, her “daughter in love” and best friend.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Nathan Neff, of Chicago, Illinois, Cherith Dayspring (Ryan) Fowler, of Belton, Texas, Jeremy (Rebecca) Anderson, of Washington State, John James (Mallory) Anderson III, of Washington State, Michael Anderson II, of North Carolina, Destiny Haynes and Leyla Siglam, both of New Jersey, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at a later date, due to the current 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Wolfe- Nelson Funeral Home in Sciotoville is handling the arrangements.

Rebecca Norris

Rebecca Jane Norris, 52, of Ironton, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Norris.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Laura Blankenship

Laura “Jane” Blankenship, 76, of Ironton, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, with her family by her side.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Sherrill officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation will be Thursday from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Peggy Pinson

Peggy Ann Pinson, 74, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tawny Ross

Tawny Rosalynn Ross, 30, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

At the request of the family, if you would like to make a donation, it may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, Ohio 45638 to help with final expenses.

Randy Holschuh

Randy Kevin Holschuh, 62, of Willow Wood, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow at Myrtle Ridge cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be 1 p.m. Wednesday until time of the service at the funeral home.

Kathy Depriest

Feb. 24, 1953–Sept. 7, 2020

Kathy Louise Markel Depriest, 67, of Pedro, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Kathy was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late Howard Gene and Mary (Layne) Markel.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years Walter Ray Depriest, whom she married June 11, 1971.

Kathy was a 1971 graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a homemaker.

She was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, where she played the piano and sang. She would often sing as a duo with her husband, Walter Ray.

She enjoyed sewing, canning and cooking.

Her greatest love was her family, especially beating the grandkids in horseshoes, and just getting to spend time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Millard F. Layne and Myrtle Evelyn Depriest Layne; and Charlie and Tora Dalton Markel

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Adam (Carol) Depriest, Garrett (Tiffany) Depriest and Brandon (Linzy) Depriest; sister, Kristy (Randy) Redmond; grandchildren, Rylie, Elijah, Nolin, Marlea, Grayden, Nathan, Niah, Brittany (Matt) Dillon; great grandchildren, Zoey and Braxton Dalton; best friend, Beverly Norris; nieces and nephews, Jared (Sara) Redmond, Miranda Guy and Keri (Nick) Patton.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Brandon DePriest and Brother Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Mud Hollow Cemetery, 371 Township Road 41-N, Pedro. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Ina Darling

Oct. 4, 1942–Sept. 7, 2020

Ina Rae (White) Darling, 77, of Franklin Furnace, passed away, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born Oct. 4, 1942, a daughter to the late James and Wanda (Wallace) White.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William A. “Bill” Darling, whom she married Oct. 21, 1966.

Ina was a 1960 graduate of South Point, where she was a cheerleader.

She attended Plymouth Heights Nazarene Church.

Ina was a secretary for Terreo Office Machine Service for several years.

In addition to her parents, Ina was preceded in death by a son, Billy Darling.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by three sons, Joey Ray (Melinda) Darling, of Wheelersburg, Jeff (Charlene) Darling, of Marysville, and John (Lena) Darling, of Hanging Rock; two daughters, Angel Darling, of South Point, and Debbie (Dave) Kriebel, of Winter Haven, Florida; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; twin sister, Patricia Kay White Adams, of South Point; brother: Richard “Dickie” (Diana) White, of Cincinnati; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Gerald Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.

