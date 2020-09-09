Coal Grove votes to increase water rates

COAL GROVE — The village of Coal Grove is increasing water rates so a water plant can be built.

The EPA wanted passage of water rate increase to ensure that the village has money to pay for debt of building a new water treatment plant to replace the current one which was built 75 years ago.

The Coal Grove village council passed Ordinance 2020-20, which would increase water rate for village by 4 percent on Jan. 1, 3 percent on Jan. 1, 2022, 2 percent on Jan. 1, 2023, and 2 percent on Jan. 1, 2024.

The money would go toward construction of new water plant for safer drinking water.

The village was awarded $5.7 million to fix the water treatment plant, but the village means that the village has to come up with matching funds for it and come up with $2.5 million.

And that means water rate increases.

If the village can’t get the money to build a new water plant, the rate increases would not take effect.

In the village’s waterline project, which includes installing new water lines, 77 fire hydrants, valves, meters and any pavement repair needed, the environmental review of the project has been submitted and if it is approved, the contracts to proceed could be signed within a month and digging could start within two months.

In July, the village was awarded $1 million in grants with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) putting in $250,000 and $750,000 coming from a federal Community Block Grant Development.