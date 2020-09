College Football Weekend TV Schedule

Week 2 TV Schedule

All times Eastern

ACC

UAB at Miami FL (Thurs.) – 8pm, ACCN

Syracuse at North Carolina – 12pm, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC

Georgia Tech at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt – 4pm, ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, ABC

WKU at Louisville – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Boston College, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech

American

SMU at TCU – 9pm, FS1 (Fri.)

The Citadel at USF – 1pm, ESPN+

Tulane at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Tulsa at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ESPN or ESPNU

Off: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Navy, Temple, UCF

Big 12

SMU at TCU – 9pm, FS1 (Fri.)

EKU at West Virginia – 12pm, FS1

Louisiana at Iowa State – 12pm, ESPN

Louisiana Tech at Baylor – 12pm, FOX

Arkansas St. at Kansas St. – 3:30pm, FS1

Missouri State at Oklahoma – 7pm, PPV

Tulsa at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ESPN or ESPNU

UTEP at Texas – 8pm, LHN

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech – 8pm, ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Kansas – 10pm, FS1

Conference USA

UAB at Miami FL (Thurs.) – 8pm, ACCN

Charlotte at App State – 12pm, ESPN2

Louisiana Tech at Baylor – 12pm, FOX

UTSA at Texas State – 3:30pm, ESPN2

WKU at Louisville – 8pm, ACCN

UTEP at Texas – 8pm, LHN

Off: FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss

Independents

ULM at Army – 1:30pm, CBSSN

Off: BYU, Liberty

SEC

No games scheduled this week.

Sun Belt

Charlotte at App State – 12pm, ESPN2

Louisiana at Iowa State – 12pm, ESPN

ULM at Army – 1:30pm, CBSSN

Campbell at Ga. Southern – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Tulane at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Arkansas St. at Kansas St. – 3:30pm, FS1

UTSA at Texas State – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Kansas – 10pm, FS1

Off: Georgia State, Troy

FBS conferences/teams not playing this fall

Big Ten

MAC

Mountain West

Pac-12

New Mexico State (Independent)

Old Dominion (Conference USA)

UConn (Independent)

UMass (Independent)