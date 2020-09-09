Healing Field returns to Huntington cemetery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District announces the return of The Healing Field to Spring Hill Cemetery Sept. 9–14.

The Healing Field serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall Plane Crash, memorializes Veterans of the Armed Forces and lost loved ones.

Flags can be purchased for $35 at Spring Hill Cemetery and proceeds will benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags held by the owner can be re-posted for $15 and retrieved on Sept. 14.

The Healing Field participants are asked to retrieve their flags on Sept. 14 before 4 p.m.

“Please join the Park District as we come together as a community during this week to pay our respects, reflect and look forward together,” GHPRD asked of the community.

The Healing Field is sponsored by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Spring Hill Cemetery. For more information call 304-696-5954.