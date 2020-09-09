Obituaries – 9/09/2020

Michele Sexton

Michele Sexton, 52, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Keeping with her wishes she will be cremated and her children are planning to have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Please contact them for details.

Her children have entrusted their mothers care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel of Ohio.

Ellen Brewer

Ellen Brewer, 73, of Patriot, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, her home in Patriot with her family at her side.

In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated.

Memorial donations should be made to a favorite charity in her memory.

Her children have entrusted her care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel of Ohio.

Richard Jefferson

Richard Rick Lee Jefferson, 48, of Wheelersburg, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.