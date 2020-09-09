Rasmussen poll: Biden holds 4-point lead in Ohio

The latest polling in the Buckeye State shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a slim lead over President Donald Trump.

The survey by Rasmussen Reports, taken from Sept. 1-2 of 1,000 likely voters in Ohio, showed Biden, the Democratic nominee, with 49 percent and Trump, the Republican incumbent, at 45 percent.

Biden’s lead was within the poll’s margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

Rasmussen, a Republican-affiliated firm, is the first major pollster to survey the state since July, when a previous survey, by CBS News, gave Trump a 1 percent lead in Ohio. In June, a survey by the Ohio Media Collaborative gave Biden a four-point lead.

Trump won Ohio’s electoral votes in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton 52-44 percent.