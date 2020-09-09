Team effort key to Flyers 4-0 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

St. Joseph Flyers’ coach Mike Balestra said Tuesday’s Southern Ohio Conference win was a team effort.

He wasn’t kidding.

Four different players scored goals and three more different players had assist while goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister had nine saves to lead the Flyers to a 4-0 SOC soccer win.

“We play a high-tempo game and held possession most of the game,” said coach Balestra.

“Our defense consisting of Max Weber, Jared Johnson, Michael Mahlmeister and Jimmy Mahlmeister played well in getting the shutout and in transition. It was a total team effort.”

Scoring goals for the Flyers were Bryce Balestra, Zachary Johnson, Brady Medinger and Will Whaley.

Getting assists were J.C. Damron, Matt Sheridan and Elijah Rowe.

New Boston goalie Brady Voiers had eight saves as the Flyers took 29 shots with 12 on goal.

The Tigers took 11 shots with nine on goal, had 15 fouls, one offside penalty and three corner kicks.

St. Joseph also had four offside penalties, nine fouls and 10 corner kicks.

The Flyers are now 3-0-1 on the season and 1-0-1 in the Southern Ohio Conference.

St. Joseph visits Portsmouth Clay at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.