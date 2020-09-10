16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County

On Thursday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Among those, 10 were female and six were male. The ages ranged from 18-88.

Since March 25, there have 538 cases. The health department is following 103 cases and 435 people are out of isolation. They are monitoring 105 people who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remained at 16, with 11 females and five males, ages 52-95.

6,239 tests have been done to date.