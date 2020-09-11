Obituaries – 9/10/2020

Kyle Marcum

Dec. 13, 1978–Sept. 10, 2020

Kyle Matthew Marcum, 41, of Pedro, passed away, Sept. 10, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit, due to a motorcycle accident.

Kyle was born Dec. 13, 1978, in Ironton.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Marcum, of Ironton; three brothers, Brady Marcum, of Pedro; Kristopher Lewis, of Jackson; Kane Winters, of Ironton; and a sister, Kendra Winters, also from Jackson. Kyle is also survived by several aunts; uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom he loved dearly.

Kyle is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rether and Wanetta Marcum, who raised him and whom he considered to be his Mom and Dad. He is also preceded in death by his cousins, Scott Marcum and Rita Marcum.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Delbert Dixon officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Condolences can be made to the Marcum family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Stephan Donahoe

Stephan Patrick Donahoe, 63, of South Point, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Donahoe Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 5–7 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.