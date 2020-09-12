Lambert doubles up at Ladies 9-Hole

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — It was the original Doublemint gum twins Jayne and Joan Knoerzer who told the public to “double your pleasure, double your fun.”

Pat Lambert did just that on Tuesday at the Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association at the Pine Grove Golf Club.

Joyce Lewis served as hostess and conducted the regular brief business meeting before announcing the day’s events.

Lambert then doubled up on her pleasure with a pair of event wins while Dora Carmon claimed the other win on the day.

Margaret Donley will serve as next Tuesday’s hostess when the group meets at 9 a.m. for a brief business meeting and breakfast followed by golfing at 9:30.

There has been a surge of women golfing on the course and the club invites new members and guests to join the Ladies Nine Hole League.

Current members of the club this season are: Pat Lambert, April Graf, Dora Carmon, Janeen Spradlin, Sharon Fox, Margaret Donley, Becky Dillow, Pat Riggs, Lana Moore and Joyce Lewis.