Redwomen get key OVC win over SP

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — It was a big game, so the implications were big as well.

In a key Ohio Valley Conference soccer game, the Rock Hill Redwomen earned a hard-fought win over the South Point Lady Pointers, 2-1.

“That was a big win for us. Our girls played hard and they had to battle the whole game,” said Rock Hill coach Summer Collins.

“South Point is a much-improved team from the first time we played them. They have a lot of speed on their team. It was a very intense game.”

With the win, Rock Hill is now 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the league.

Rock Hill took a 1-0 lead at the 21-minute mark of the first half on a free kick by Bri Reynolds.

The game remained that way until the 30-minute mark of the second half as Ellen Heaberlin scored off an assist from Kennedy Waldrop to put Rock Hill up 2-0.

Three minutes later, South Point scored on a goal by Elaysia Wilburn and it was 2-1.

But neither team scored the rest of the game as Rock Hill got the win.

Goalkeeper Kate Delong had seven saves for the Redwomen.

Rock Hill hosts Gallipolis at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Rock Hill 1 1 = 2

South Point 0 1 = 1

First Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (free kick) 21:00

Second Half

RH– Ellen Heaberlin (assist by Kennedy Waldrop) 30:00

SP – Elaysia Wilburn (unassisted) 33:00

Saves – RH: Kate Delong 7; SP: Whitney Mckenzie