Flyers blank Tigers in SOC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — All wins are tough to come by, but road wins have a special way about them.

The St. Joseph Flyers had their way with the New Boston Tigers on Saturday as they picked up a Southern Ohio Conference road win with a 5-0 shutout.

“This was a good win at New Boston. Our team played a very good game. We played another high-tempo game and held possession most of the game,” said Flyers’ coach Mike Balestra.

“Our defense played well in getting another shutout. Michael Mahlmeister had an outstanding game at defense center. He kept our back in shape and contained their attack. It was a good team effort.”

The Flyers are now 5-0-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in the SOC.

Jackson Rowe led the way with two goals and an assist while Bryce Balestra had a goal and three assists.

Zachary Johnson and Brady Medinger each racked up a goal to complete the Flyers’ scoring.

The Flyers had 19 shots with 13 on goals. They had nine fouls, three offside penalties and two corner kicks.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister had nine saves to register the shutout.

New Boston had 12 shots with nine on goal. The Tigers had 12 fouls and two corner kicks. Goalie Brady Voiers had eight saves.

The Flyers played at Chesapeake on Tuesday.