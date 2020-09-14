Obituaries – 9/14/2020

Janet Gillum

Janet Sue Gillum, 67, of South Point, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Sue is survived by her husband, Jeff Gillum.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Allen Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Melvin Cemetery, Deering. Friends may visit from 6–8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.

Betty Hankins

Jan. 26, 1948– Sept. 9, 2020

Betty Hankins, 72, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2020, at her residence.

The Denton, Kentucky native was born Jan. 26, 1948, the daughter of the late Ott and Mable Berry Adkins. She is survived by her husband, Robert O. Hankins, whom she married on Oct. 6, 2006.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Catlettsburg Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Hankins officiating.

