The Wild Son to perform at Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Summer concert

Performing at the Tuesday Summer Concert Series in downtown Ironton this Tuesday will be The Wild Son, from Portsmouth. They describe themselves as four guys with an appreciation for the good enjoyment of the music variety in a small town. Check them out at Facebook@wildsonentertainment.

The upcoming bands on the schedule are Render The Hearts on Sept. 22, The Chase on Sept. 29 and City Heat on Oct. 6.

The Ironton aLive outdoor concerts continue to be under COVID-19 restrictions and masks and social distancing are required.

The free concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at the Ironton Farmers Market Square downtown Ironton. There is plenty of parking for people to remain in their vehicle and enjoy the music if that makes, if it makes you feel more comfortable.

The Ironton aLive concerts are sponsored by Glockner Auto Dealerships, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home