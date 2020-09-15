Obituaries – 9/15/2020

David Eugene Stapleton Jr.

David Eugene Stapleton Jr., 43, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

David is survived by his wife, Robyn Elizabeth Stapleton; and son, Ethan David Stapleton.

David was preceded in death by two baby girls, Gracie Jean Stapleton, and Mira Faith Stapleton.

We rejoice in knowing that they are reunited, and he is finally holding them tight and singing them sweet lullabies.

Left to cherish his memory are David and Beverly Stapleton; Kathy Jo and Wesley White; Shawn White (Ashley, Luke); Cory White (Aliceson, Ava); and Brad White, Richard and Marsha Jones; Matthew and Amy Agnew; Scott and Barbara Jones (Walker); Mark and Lindsay McMullan (Hudson); and Caleb and Lawren Agnew (Braxton).

David will also be fondly remembered by a host of extended family and friends.

David loved his family more than words can describe. Ethan was his pride and joy and Robyn his soulmate.

He was an avid sports fan, especially fantasy football, and the Marshall Thundering Herd. He loved nothing more than to sing his heart out any chance he could get, and had a beautiful voice.

He also loved spending time with his dogs, Frank, Izzybelle, and Ruby.

He was legendary in every way.

David leaves a lasting impact and a legacy that will never be forgotten. He was always his authentic self, which was truly fun-loving. He was kind and generous to everyone he met, and never hesitated to offer help to anyone in need. He would want us to carry on his practice of kindness, and to share unconditional love with the world. He did just that with a final gift of organ donation.

We will love him always and forever.

Funeral services will be at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, 1 p.m. Wednesday, with Matthew Agnew officiating. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

To offer the Stapleton family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.