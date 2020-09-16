Lady Hornets rally to top Lady Vikings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Down but not out.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets dropped their first two sets, then rallied to beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings in a non-league volleyball game on Monday.

“It was a battle until the end,” said a relieved Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

“We finally woke up in the third set and played as a team and got the job done.”

Symmes Valley won 26-24 and 25-15 in the first two sets before Coal Grove came to life and won 7-25, 25-20 and 15-12 in the tiebreaker.

Kaleigh Murphy led the Lady Hornets with 23 points including 7 aces. She also had 9 kills.

Gracie Damron had a strong game with 20 points and 6 kills while Addi Dillow turned in another big game with 15 points including 5 aces and she had 6 kills.

Jaidyn Griffith racked up 17 points and Emily Carpenter got 16 points for the Lady Hornets.

Coal Grove (4-2) host Chesapeake Tuesday for senior night and then travels to Gallipolis on Thursday.