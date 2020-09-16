Law office merges with regional firm

By AUSTIN JOHNSON

The Ironton Tribune

A family-run law firm in Ohio, primarily with a focus on Ohio workers’ compensation, has merged with a regional firm.

The former Spears & Associates, located on 122 S. Fourth St., is now Spears and Marinakis.

“Prior to forming Spears and Marinakis, we only had one location, the Ironton office,” attorney Matt Spears said. “Attorney Angela Marinakis had locations in Portsmouth and Jackson. Now that we are partnered with her, we have three total locations: Ironton, Portsmouth and Jackson.”

“This spring, during the coronavirus outbreak, we merged and formed a new company with attorney Marinakis in Portsmouth,” Spears said “We had it in the works well before COVID was a thing.”

Spears said he hasn’t seen a whole lot of difference from the coronavirus.

“The big difference is, now we are having to do hearings over the phone, which the attorneys and clients aren’t too happy about,” he said.

But, overall, he said he’s not seeing many changes.

