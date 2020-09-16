Schools to get more than $750K in funds

Will be used to provide internet hot spots

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, announced the Ohio Department of Education, in collaboration with BroadbandOhio, awarded $1,206,651.87 of coronavirus relief funding to support schools in the 93rd House District in providing hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students during the 2020-2021 school year.

Over $764,000 of those funds are headed for seven school systems in Lawrence County.

“I applaud the work of Ohio’s leaders to ensure broadband services are available, even to those who don’t have regular access,” said Stephens. “With the school year starting, these funds will be utilized to promote a successful school year.”

The following schools will receive the corresponding funding:

• Chesapeake Union Exempted Village: $151,466.16

• Dawson-Bryant Local School District: $151,466.16

• Ironton City School District: $151,466.16

• Lawrence County: $151,466.16

• Rock Hill Local School District: $9,000

• South Point Local School District: $45,439.85

• Symmes Valley Local School District: $93,909.02

• Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School: $10,000.

The total amount for the local schools is $764,213.51.

The federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for various technology needs, including home internet services, hotspots with a service plan, mobile hotspots and public Wi-Fi infrastructure.

The grants were awarded based on an application process starting Aug. 10.

Additionally, this funding is meant to assist specific groups. As such, applicant schools were required to show how they intended to aid economically disadvantaged students, vulnerable children and youth, students with chronic illness and students who do not have other access to internet services.