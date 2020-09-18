COVID-19 case reported at Burlington Elementary

BURLINGTON —South Point Local Schools announced on Friday that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at Burlington Elementary School

“We immediately began working with the Lawrence County Health Department to assist them with any contact tracing that is necessary, and will continue assisting them as we work through this process,” a news release from the school district read.

The district said that all classrooms, common areas and buses will be sanitized thoroughly and that students and staff have been dutiful in maintaining social distancing.

The district said the necessary level of exposure, less than 15 feet or more than 15 minutes, had not been “violated in this situation.”

The school district wished the individual well in recovering and urged parents to monitor children’s health and to continue to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The South Point school system has been providing three options for students this year, due to the pandemic — five days a week of in-person classes, blended learning of both at home and remote instruction and all-virtual classes.