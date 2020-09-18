Lady Hornets fall at Gallipolis

Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — It’s tough to dethrone a defending champion, especially if they have won five straight Ohio Valley Conference titles.

That happened to be the case on Thursday as the Gallipolis Blue Angels beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets in an OVC volleyball game.

The Blue Angels remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference volleyball race by sweeping the Lady Hornets on Thursday, 25-13, 25-19 and 25-18.

“Trying to get your team to realize they can challenge a good team is a challenge in itself,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

“Gallia is a powerhouse when it comes to volleyball in the OVC. I feel our team is just one rotation away from getting back into games we are losing. We have played nine games this season and out of those nine games I have eight different lineups due to medical issues with my players.”

Leading the Lady Hornets were Addi Dillow had 13 points and 7 kills while Kylie Montgomery had 10 points including 3 aces and 26 assists.

Kaleigh Murphy had 4 points and 8 kills, Jaidyn Griffith 9 points and Gracie Damron 7 points and 5 kills.

“For my girls to come away with close games and wins shows they have it in them. Some nights we have to start a lineup we have not even practiced,” said Damron. “That is tough on a team, but my girls are realizing how tough they are.”

Coal Grove visits Fairland next Thursday.