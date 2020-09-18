Obituaries – 9/18/2020

Teddy Bamer

Jan. 23, 1961–Sept. 16, 2020

Teddy Lee Bamer, 59, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The Lawrence County, Ohio native was born Jan. 23, 1961, a son of Barbara Bamer Gore of Ironton and the late Teddy Bamer Sr.

Teddy was a 1979 graduate of Rock Hill High School and an avid hunter. He was a heavy equipment operator for 43 years for Southern Ohio Trenching.

He is survived by his sister, Candy (Kenny) Ruggles; and three brothers, Jeff, John, and Mike Bamer.

He is also survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathy Long Bamer; his sister-in-law, Penny Long; and two special nephews, Mike (Kelly) Long and Andy (Amanda) Long.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins officiating. Burial will follow the service in Etna Cemetery, Pedro. Friends may call Friday evening from 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rocky Scarrett

Rocky Lane Scarrett, 63, of Crown City, died at home on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

