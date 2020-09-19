Marietta College enrolls local students for fall

MARIETTA — When in-person classes began for the 2020 fall semester, Marietta College welcomed approximately 375 new students who are studying in one of the more than 50 majors or have chosen to not declare a major.

• William Todd, of Chesapeake, is majoring in Political Science and Sport Management and is a graduate of Chesapeake High School.

• Chase Wilds, of Ironton, is majoring in Petroleum Engineering and is a graduate of Rock Hill High School.

• Brady Wilson, of Chesapeake, is majoring in Undecided and is a graduate of Chesapeake High School.

• Corey McFann, of South Webster, is majoring in Computer Science and is a graduate of South Webster High School.

