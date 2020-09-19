Residents hope to inspire others

Highlight number of hours being sober

FRANKLIN FURNACE — September is National Recovery Month and STAR Community Justice Center is highlighting the positive achievements of its residents.

Emily Sturgill, a program specialist for the facility, said that, on Sept. 11, residents of the male unit got together and posed for a photo to showcase the number of hours they had been clean.

The group formed the number 22,912 and was photographed by an aerial drone for the achievement.

Sturgill said this is the second year the facility has done this.

“Addiction is often looked at as something very negative,” she said. “We are trying to bring positivity and inspire others to get clean.”

Those at the facility are court-ordered there as part of a program of up to six months.

Sturgill said the facility has 200 male and 150 residents.