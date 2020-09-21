expand
September 22, 2020

Associated Press Ohio High School Football Polls

By Associated Press

Published 8:23 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

H.S. football poll
This is the second Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday. First place votes are in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
1, Pickerington Central (17) 4-0 196
2, Dublin Coffman (2) 4-0 178
3, West Chester Lakota West (1) 4-0 147
4, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 3-1 130
5, Mentor 3-1 105
6, Cincinnati Princeton 3-1 87
7, Perrysburg 4-0 81
8, Clayton Northmont 4-0 69
9, Canton McKinley 3-1 42
10, Springfield 3-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cincinnati St. Xavier 18. 12, Stow-Munroe Falls 13.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
1, Akron Hoban (15) 3-0 185
2, Toledo Central Catholic 3-0 151
3, Westerville South (2) 4-0 135
4, Avon 4-0 118
5, Massillon Perry (2) 4-0 106
6, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-0 97
7, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 3-1 74
8, Massillon Washington 3-1 70
(tie) Hudson 4-0 70
10, Lewis Center Olentangy 4-0 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 24. 12, Piqua 21. 13, Kings Mills Kings 18. 14, Avon Lake 14.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
1, Chardon (12) 4-0 182
2, Bellbrook (3) 4-0 137
3, Hamilton Badin (3) 4-0 112
4, Canfield (1) 4-0 105
5, New Richmond (1) 4-0 96
6, Dresden Tri-Valley 4-0 88
7, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 84
8, Streetsboro 4-0 64
9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 3-1 33
10, Thornville Sheridan 4-0 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 29. 12, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 26. 13, Tiffin Columbian 23. 14, Bowling Green 21. 15, Steubenville 18. 16, Jackson 17. 17, Hubbard 14. 17, Ashland 14. 19, London 13. 20, Geneva 12.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
1, St. Clairsville (8) 4-0 142
2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 4-0 128
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 4-0 127
4, Bloom-Carroll (2) 4-0 116
5, Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 4-0 100
6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3) 3-0 95
7, Bellevue (1) 4-0 93
8, Canal Fulton Northwest 4-0 77
9, Waverly 4-0 49
10, Kenton 3-1 43
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, LaGrange Keystone 23. 12, Beloit West Branch (1) 20. 13, Shelby 16. 14, Van Wert 14. 14, Wauseon 14. 16, Oberlin Firelands 13.
DIVISION V
Team Record Pts.
1, Kirtland (16) 4-0 198
2, Ironton (2) 4-0 169
3, Canfield S. Range (1) 4-0 149
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 4-0 121
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 110
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 4-0 87
7, Bellaire 4-0 75
8, Wheelersburg 3-1 68
9, Baltimore Liberty Union 4-0 45
10, Brookville 4-0 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Garrettsville Garfield 29. 12, Tontogany Otsego 23.
DIVISION VI
Team Record Pts.
1, Coldwater (12) 4-0 182
2, Beverly Fort Frye (2) 4-0 139
3, Mechanicsburg 4-0 135
4, New Midletwn Springfield (2) 4-0 121
5, Mogadore (2) 3-0 98
6, Frankfort Adena 4-0 91
7, Archbold 4-0 83
8, Wickliffe 4-0 61
9, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 4-0 52
10, Centerburg 4-0 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Worthington Christian 18. 13, Andover Pymatuning Valley 16. 14, Sherwood Fairview (1) 15. 15, Milford Center Fairbanks 14. 16, Proctorville Fairland 13.
DIVISION VII
Team Record Pts.
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (19) 4-0 190
2, Lucas 4-0 149
3, Ft. Loramie 4-0 113
4, New Madison Tri-Village 4-0 104
5, Glouster Trimble 4-0 96
6, Arlington 4-0 91
7, Lima Central Catholic 3-1 83
8, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 3-1 69
9, Malvern 4-0 68
10, Dalton 3-1 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Beaver Eastern 14. 12, New Matamoras Frontier 12. 12, Leetonia 12.

