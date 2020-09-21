expand
September 22, 2020

Lady Flyers stun Wheelersburg, 3-2

By Jim Walker

Published 10:17 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

Jim Walker
WHEELERSBURG — Since this is girls’ soccer, Davina beat Goliath.
The St. Joseph Lady Flyers pulled off a stunning 3-2 upset of the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.
“The girls came to play and they fought hard the entire game,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Dan Blair.
A key to the win was the defensive effort led by freshman goalkeeper Riley Daniels with 12 crucial saves.
Turning in outstanding defensive efforts were seniors Chloe Sheridan and Emilee Blankenship, juniors Kerri Jenkins and Sami Anderson, and freshmen Ava Weber and Laney Dressel.
St. Joseph scored first with 9:38 left on the first half clock as senior Emma Whaley got an unassisted goal and the Lady Flyers made it stand up for a 1-0 lead at the break.
Lydia Sheridan then gave St. Joseph a 2-0 lead with a goal at the 33:38 mark with an assist from Whaley.
Wheelersburg then got its offense on track as Laney Eller scored the first of her two goals at the 22:28 mark.
Eller then tied the game with 13:24 on the clock with an unassisted goal.
The Lady Flyers didn’t wait long to score what proved to be the winning goal when Whaley scored three minutes later and then the defense closed out the win.
St. Joseph is now 7-3 on the season and 4-3 in the SOC.
The Lady Flyers play at Fairland on Saturday.
St. Joseph 1 2 = 3
Wheelersburg 0 2 = 2
First Half
SJ – Emma Whaley (unassisted) 9:38
Second Half
SJ – Lydia Sheridan (assist Emma Whaley) 33:38
Wh – Laney Eller (unassisted) 22:28
Wh – Laney Eller (unassisted) 13:24
SJ – Emma Whaley (unassisted) 10:13

