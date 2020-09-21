Mosquito spraying for South Point, Chesapeake, Proctorville

Ohio Pest Control will conduct mosquito spraying on Tuesday in South Point, Chesapeake and Proctorville.

Spraying in South Point will be from 6–9 p.m. Proctorville and Chesapeake spraying will be from 7-11 p.m.

If inclement weather prevents the spraying, it will be done on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the same times.

Anyone with respiratory problems should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioning until the fog has dissipated.