Obituaries – 9/21/2020

Juanita Wheeler

Juanita M. Wheeler, 87, of Ironton, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, at with Reverend Jim Cremeans officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Woodson Richardson

Woodson “Woody” Richardson, 74, of Pedro, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

Graveside services will be noon Tuesday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Barbara Willis

Barbara Ellen (Blanton) Willis, 81, of Ironton, died Sept. 19, 2020, at The Sanctuary of Ohio Valley nursing home.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Buckeye Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Blanton officiating. Burial will immediately follow.

Burial will immediately follow.

James Meadows

James Allen Meadows, 71, of Pedro, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

The Meadows family will receive friends Wednesday from 6–8 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Smith Family Meadows Cemetery, 2967 County Road 16, Pedro, with Pastors Lenny Campbell and Trent Carpenter officiating. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at his residence following the service on Thursday.

