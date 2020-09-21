expand
September 21, 2020

Render the Hearts to perform at Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Concert

By Staff Reports

Published 12:42 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

Render the Hearts will be on stage at 6:30 p.m. for the Tuesday Night Concert Series in downtown Ironton. It is a free outdoor, family-friendly concert.

 

Render the Hearts is a  popular Christian pop/rock group based out of Huntington, West Virginia. Their Facebook page said they “desire for people to see the love they have for Christ through their music and how they live” and their “goal is not to become rock stars, but to help make Jesus famous.

 

On Sept. 29, The Chase will perform and on Oct. 6, City Heat takes the stage.

 

The Ironton aLive concerts are sponsored by Glockner Auto Dealerships, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home, Citizens Depository, Gold Street Muffler and is produced by Studimo Productions

