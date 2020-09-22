expand
September 22, 2020

Arnold Queen II

Man indicted in deaths of SP couple

By Staff Reports

Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Charged with aggravated vehicular homicide

PORTSMOUTH — A Wheelersburg man, has been indicted on four charges in connection with a Scioto County crash that killed a South Point couple on Sept. 5.

On Friday, the Scioto County Grand Jury indicted Arnold Queen II with two counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, one count of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

The case will now be assigned to a judge in the Scioto County Common Pleas Court. A hearing date has not been set yet.

Last week, Queen was waived his right to a grand jury hearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court and the case was sent directly to the grand jury.

According to troopers at the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 5, they received a report of what appeared to be an intoxicated male leaving the Country Store in South Webster after causing a disturbance at the business.

The troopers responded to search the area for what was described as a black van and came upon the scene of a fatal crash involving a black van on Route 140.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a black 2016 Kia Sedona driven by Queen crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle occupied by the LoRena and Steve Cahal.

Lorena Cahal, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene and Steve Cahal, 51 was flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, where he died of his injuries on Sept 6.

