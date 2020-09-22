Obituaries – 9/22/2020

Paul Holley

Paul Holley, 72, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Marlana Holley.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, West Virginia, with visitation from 5:30–7 p.m. also at the church. Private family burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

James Howard

James Leroy “Jimmy” Howard, 85, of Burlington, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center after an extended illness.

James was born in Sybene, to the late Milford Leon, Sr. and Hannah Loretta Helton Howard.

He was a graduate of South Point High School, where he was known as an outstanding athlete. He was recently inducted into the South Point High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Jimmy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and later retired from Greyhound Bus Line.

Jimmy loved to go hunting, especially with his brothers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Marshall Howard; and two sisters, Sandra Quinn and Carolyn Boykin.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Susanne Crews Howard; daughter, Kathryn Lynn; brothers, Milford Leon, Jr. (Donna), Charles Leland, Michael Ray, Gary Lee (Angie), Ronald Keith (Melanie); and sisters, Wilma Freeman and Thelma Burrow. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, with Bishop Gary Edwards officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Burlington 37 Cemetery in Burlington.

We, the Howard family, would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to everyone for their love, prayers and support during our time of bereavement. Thank you to the staff members of St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Lawrence County EMS for their service.

May God bless you all.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Edna M. Carrico

Edna M. Carrico, of Ironton, passed from her earthly to her heavenly home at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 21, 2020.

She was still an active member of Ice Creek Baptist Church. She taught a Sunday school class and sang in the choir in her earlier days and most of all, loved her church family.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold E. Carrico. She also lost her parents, John William and Isabell (Walters) Kelly; and two brothers, Gene and Jerry Kelly, all of Ironton.

She is survived by her three children, Debra Kay Massie and Harold Dean Carrico, of Ironton, and Dreama Dawn and her husband, Dr. Khawaja (KJ) Hamid, of Gallipolis.

She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Shandra Cremeens, of Gallipolis, and Sheena Massie, of Coal Grove; and her three grandsons, Dares, Taae and Laith Hamid, of Gallipolis. She also had five great grandchildren, Khylee, Chanee, Kenadee, Karder and Paislee, who loved her dearly. She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Wilma Kelly, of Ironton.

There will be a private family funeral service at the convenience of the family and her burial will be in Ice Creek Cemetery in Deering.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the Carrico family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Brian Lewis

Brian Lewis, 37, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Nikki Lewis.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia. Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Virginia Riggle

Nov. 5, 1951–Sept. 20, 2020

Our beloved mother, Virginia (Jenny) Ann Riggle, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Hospice Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born Nov. 5, 1951, to the late James Barnett and late Ida Mae St. Clair.

She was an Ironton native, a homemaker, health aid and a bartender.

She attended Rock Hill High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ed St. Clair; and the father of her children, Melvin Riggle; a grandchild, Allen Riggle; a great-grandchild, Blayde Riggle; and her grandparents, Charles and Bertha Russell Senior.

She is survived by three sons, Paul (Anne) Barnett, of South Point, Dwayne Riggle, of Ironton, and Craig Riggle, of Ironton; one daughter, Tammy (Doug) Willis, of Genoa, West Virginia; and seven grandchildren, Kimberly (Vernon) Wilson, Aaron (Amber) Barnett, Courtney (Adam) Stefanik, Josh (Evelyn) Riggle, Justin Barnett, Lexie (Bryan) Scherer, and Arionna Lander. She was also blessed with eleven great-grandkids; a special friend, Kevin Brown, and her pets, Lilly and Harley.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be 1–3 p.m. Thursday at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home in Ironton. Funeral service at 3 p.m., with Glenn Jenkins officiating. There will be graveside services held at a later time in Woodland Cemetery.

COVID-19 regulations and masks are mandatory.