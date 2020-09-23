expand
September 23, 2020

DeWine announces new schools dashboard on COVID-19 website

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the state has launched the Schools Dashboard and the Children’s Dashboard on its COVID-19 website to provide school districts and parents information to make decisions about their child’s education and social interactions.

The Schools Dashboard will show new and cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to schools by parents/guardians and staff. The data can be sorted by county or school district and includes students and staff. Schools are required to report cases to their assigned local health department who then report to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Children’s Dashboard, developed in consultation with the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, includes information about cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 among children aged 0-17 in Ohio by selected demographics and county of residence.
Both dashboards are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

    With COVID-19 still ongoing, village and cities are weighing whether to host Trick or Treat. Do you think your locality should have the event?

