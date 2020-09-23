DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Ginsburg

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags at all public buildings flown at half-staff on Saturday until sunset on the date of her interment to honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from complications of pancreatic cancer

“In honor of the life and legacy of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio effective immediately until sunset on the date of her interment,” the text of DeWine’s order read.