Editorial: Don’t let down your guard

Last week, King’s Daughters Medical Center announced it is at capacity and is opening a new unit for COVID-19 patients.

Officials throughout the Tri-State have been reporting higher instances of community spread.

While fatigue is only natural, the situation has not changed and people still need to be vigilant regarding the virus by following safe practices such as social distancing, face masks and hand washing.

Despite a lot of misinformation floating out there from certain political leaders, the virus is a threat to everyone, not just the elderly or those already sick. And those who are young and healthy are just as likely to carry the virus and spread it to others who are at a higher risk of dying if they contract it.

If not for your own health, consider the impacts your choices make on others.

So, please, do not let your guard down, whether it is from the passage of time, the reopenings creating an illusion of normalcy or the upcoming holidays.

COVID-19 is here to stay until a vaccine is developed and, in the meantime, all precautions must be taken.