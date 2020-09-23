expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Health department reports two more COVID-19 deaths

By Mark Shaffer

Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Health Department has reported that two more people have died from COVID-19.

 

It brings the total deaths due to COVID-19 to 20, with 13 being female and seven being male, ages 52-95.

 

There were 12 new cases reported on Wednesday, seven females and five males, ages 19-75.

 

The total number of cases reported since March 25 is now 652. 540 are out of isolation and the health department continues to monitor 112 cases. They are monitoring 227 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. The health department 6,571 tests have been done.

COVID-19

Health department reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Coal Grove

Coal Grove accident remains under investigation

BREAKING NEWS

Grand jury indicts 1 police officer involved in Breonna Taylor death

News

Welcome home: Bikers stage event for member injured in crash in August

Coal Grove

Easterling: D-B schools to remain open

Ashland, KY

Hillbillies unveil new transportation

COVID-19

Second case of COVID-19 reported at SP schools

News

DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Ginsburg

News

Ohio sets record for new business filings in one month

Ashland, KY

Kings Daughter’s Medical Center says hospital is at capacity

News

OU Chillicothe to host viewing discussion of ‘The Devil All the Time’

COVID-19

Ohio schools report low cases of COVID-19 during beginning of 2020-2021 school year

COVID-19

DeWine announces new schools dashboard on COVID-19 website

News

Friends look for answers in man’s death

News

Man indicted in deaths of SP couple

BREAKING NEWS

Mosquito spraying for South Point, Chesapeake, Proctorville

Coal Grove

Boil water advisory lifted for Coal Grove

BREAKING NEWS

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education to have emergency meeting on COVID-19 related issues

News

Panthers outscore Trojans

COVID-19

Several Ohio groups oppose bill to freeze school assessments during pandemic

News

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities sells building to Autism Services Center

Education

Ohio ITT students to receive $20.6M secured by Yost

News

Diabetes self-management telephone class to begin Oct. 7

News

Fun Fridays: Volunteers, donations create neighborhood activities for children