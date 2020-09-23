expand
September 23, 2020

A new hospital transport vehicle was unveiled by the El Hasa Hillbilly Shriners at their golf outing, which took place at Diamond Links Golf Course on Aug. 29. (Submitted photo)

Hillbillies unveil new transportation

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The El Hasa Shriner Hillbillies showed off some new wheels for taking children to Shriners hospitals.

A new hospital transport vehicle was unveiled by the group at the Hillbilly Shriners Golf Outing, which took place at Diamond Links Golf Course on Aug. 29.

The vehicle was purchased from the proceeds of the annual Vidalia onion sale by Hillbilly Clan 1.
It was presented to El Hasa Temple Potentate O.J. Daniel and Charles Adkins, the director of hospital transportation of El Hasa Shriners.

“We try to purchase a new vehicle every three years to provide the safest and most reliable transportation for the children, their family and our fantastic volunteer drivers,” Roger Morgan, with the group, said. “We would like to thank each and every one of you that buy our onions and support our fundraising efforts throughout the year. We would never be able to transport the children and keep our hospitals open without your generous donations. Every penny that is donated to the Hillbillies goes to the transportation fund at El Hasa Temple or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.”

