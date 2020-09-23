expand
September 23, 2020

Kings Daughter’s Medical Center says hospital is at capacity

By Staff Reports

Published 12:11 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

ASHLAND, Ky. — The president and CEO of Kings Daughter Medical Center said Friday that the hospital is at capacity and that they are working to open a third nursing unit for COVID-19 patients.

“Multiple nursing units dedicated to one virus are unprecedented in our 120-year history,” Kristie Whitlach said in a post on the KDMC Facebook page. “Many of these patients are very ill and many of our physicians, nurses and support team have been struck by the virus. I understand people have differing opinions, but we know for a fact it is dangerous and deadly because we live it every day. We must take this seriously.”

She urged the public to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and to maintain social distancing to help stop the surge.

“No longer can we say it is primarily impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents,” Whitlach said. “It is attacking babies, children and healthy, active men and women who have no idea how they were exposed. We are also seeing difficult recoveries, many taking months to fully recover and some who have yet to fully recover and may see the impact for the rest of their lives.”

