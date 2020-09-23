expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Obituaries – 9/23/2020

By Obituaries

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Joseph Allen

Joseph Nathaniel Allen, 79, of South Point, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

 

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Y. Allen.

 

The funeral service will begin at noon with visitation at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Greater Love Temple of PFCC International, 7394 County Road 1 South Point.

 

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory of Proctorville, has been entrusted with the care for this service.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Nancy Hay

Nancy Hay, 50, Ironton, died Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor-Brown Family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

 

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 still ongoing, village and cities are weighing whether to host Trick or Treat. Do you think your locality should have the event?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Welcome home: Bikers stage event for member injured in crash in August

Coal Grove

Easterling: D-B schools to remain open

Ashland, KY

Hillbillies unveil new transportation

COVID-19

Second case of COVID-19 reported at SP schools

News

DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Ginsburg

News

Ohio sets record for new business filings in one month

Ashland, KY

Kings Daughter’s Medical Center says hospital is at capacity

News

OU Chillicothe to host viewing discussion of ‘The Devil All the Time’

COVID-19

Ohio schools report low cases of COVID-19 during beginning of 2020-2021 school year

COVID-19

DeWine announces new schools dashboard on COVID-19 website

News

Friends look for answers in man’s death

News

Man indicted in deaths of SP couple

BREAKING NEWS

Mosquito spraying for South Point, Chesapeake, Proctorville

Coal Grove

Boil water advisory lifted for Coal Grove

BREAKING NEWS

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education to have emergency meeting on COVID-19 related issues

News

Panthers outscore Trojans

COVID-19

Several Ohio groups oppose bill to freeze school assessments during pandemic

News

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities sells building to Autism Services Center

Education

Ohio ITT students to receive $20.6M secured by Yost

News

Diabetes self-management telephone class to begin Oct. 7

News

Fun Fridays: Volunteers, donations create neighborhood activities for children

News

Trustees talk about mowing issues at Woodland Cemetery

News

Residents hope to inspire others

Lifestyles

ARTS & CULTURE: American Routes to begin airing on WOUB FM today