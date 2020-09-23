expand
September 24, 2020

OVC Football Statistic Leaders

By Staff Reports

Published 11:34 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Ohio Valley Conference Football Statistic Leaders
Through Week 4
RUSHING
Player Team Carries Yards
Reid Carrico Ironton 45 544
James Armstrong Gallipolis 47 378
Owen Hankins Rock Hill 56 272
J.D. Brumfield Fairland 36 267
Donald Richendollar Chesapeake 56 242
Malachi Wheeler Coal Grove 51 227
Austin Stapleton Coal Grove 40 202
Michael Beasy Gallipolis 14 195
Brayden Friend Rock Hill 48 176
Trevor Carter Ironton 17 173
RECEIVING
Player Team Catches Yards
Gavin Hunt Fairland 22 466
Reade Pendleton Portsmouth 24 290
James Armstrong Gallipolis 14 233
Briar Williams Gallipolis 8 206
Chris Duff Portsmouth 11 164
Trent Hacker Ironton 9 156
Aaron Masters Ironton 4 151
Steeler Leep Fairland 5 147
Cody Brandt South Point 8 139
Zander Schmidt Fairland 9 130
PASSING
Passer Team Cmp. Att. Int. Yards TD
Max Ward Fairland 44 73 4 808 9
Drew Roe Portsmouth 66 117 3 804 9
Noah Vanco Gallipolis 48 75 1 762 6
Tayden Carpenter Ironton 36 50 1 641 9
Malik Pegram South Point 24 45 4 357 2

