Redwomen roll by Greenup County

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redwomen took care of business early.

Rock Hill jumped out to a 4-0 first half lead and were never threatened as they beat the Greenup County Lady Musketeers 7-1 in a soccer game on Tuesday.

Bri Reynolds came up with a haul as she scored four goals in the win for the Redwomen (7-0-2).

Emmi Stevens scored the first goal of the game with an assist from Reynolds early in the game.

Reynolds then took over and scored three straight unassisted goals and it was 4-0 at the half.

Rock Hill scored again to start the second half as Vasti Aguilera got her first goal of the season with an assist from Tabbi Miller.

Reynolds then got her fourth unassisted goal for a 6-0 lead.

Allison Rogers got the final Rock Hill goal with an assist from Reynolds.

Goalkeeper Aleigha Matney had two saves.

Rock Hill plays host to Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Greenup Co. 0 1 = 1

Rock Hill 4 3 = 7

First Half

RH – Emmi Stevens (assist Bri Reynolds)

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted)

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted)

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted)

Second Half

RH – Vasti Aguilera (assist Tabbi Miller)

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted)

RH – Allison Rogers (assist Bri Reynolds)

GC – goal

Saves – GC: 13; RH: Aleigha Matney 2

MONDAY’S GAME

Rock Hill 2, Minford 2

PEDRO — Bri Reynolds scored two first half goals to helpd the Rock Hill Redwomen come away with a 2-2 tie against the Minford Lady Falcons on Monday.

Reynolds scored her first goal on a direct kick at the 37:20 mark only to have Minford’s Haley Knore score with an assist from Autumn Picklesimer at the 25:50 mark.

Reynolds then scored with an assist from Emma Scott with 11:50 on the clock with a pass through the box and the Redwomen took a 2-1 lead.

But Minford tied the game when Emily Conn scored an unassisted goal on a rebound shot to the back side.

Redwomen goalkeeper Aleigha Matney had 8 saves.

Rock Hill 2 0 = 2

Minford 2 0 = 2

First Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted)

Mnf – Haley Knoe (assist Autumn Picklesimer)

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emma Scott)

Mnf – Emily Conn (unassisted)

Saves – RH: Aleigha Matney 8; MHS: Nevaeh Porter 7

Shots – RH: 10; MHS: 14