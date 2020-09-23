expand
Ad Spot

September 24, 2020

Saxby NAIA scholar-athlete

By Staff Reports

Published 11:32 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020


Rio Grande senior soccer player Emma Saxby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Emma Saxby of the 2020 University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team was among those recently recognized as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
Saxby was an all-district soccer standout for the St. Joseph Lady Flyers.
Saxby has been a three-time River States League Scholar-Athlete.
In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, students must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer, reached junior academic status and have a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 still ongoing, village and cities are weighing whether to host Trick or Treat. Do you think your locality should have the event?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Health department reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Coal Grove

Coal Grove accident remains under investigation

BREAKING NEWS

Grand jury indicts 1 police officer involved in Breonna Taylor death

News

Welcome home: Bikers stage event for member injured in crash in August

Coal Grove

Easterling: D-B schools to remain open

Ashland, KY

Hillbillies unveil new transportation

COVID-19

Second case of COVID-19 reported at SP schools

News

DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Ginsburg

News

Ohio sets record for new business filings in one month

Ashland, KY

Kings Daughter’s Medical Center says hospital is at capacity

News

OU Chillicothe to host viewing discussion of ‘The Devil All the Time’

COVID-19

Ohio schools report low cases of COVID-19 during beginning of 2020-2021 school year

COVID-19

DeWine announces new schools dashboard on COVID-19 website

News

Friends look for answers in man’s death

News

Man indicted in deaths of SP couple

BREAKING NEWS

Mosquito spraying for South Point, Chesapeake, Proctorville

Coal Grove

Boil water advisory lifted for Coal Grove

BREAKING NEWS

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education to have emergency meeting on COVID-19 related issues

News

Panthers outscore Trojans

COVID-19

Several Ohio groups oppose bill to freeze school assessments during pandemic

News

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities sells building to Autism Services Center

Education

Ohio ITT students to receive $20.6M secured by Yost

News

Diabetes self-management telephone class to begin Oct. 7

News

Fun Fridays: Volunteers, donations create neighborhood activities for children