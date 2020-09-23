Saxby NAIA scholar-athlete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Emma Saxby of the 2020 University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team was among those recently recognized as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

Saxby was an all-district soccer standout for the St. Joseph Lady Flyers.

Saxby has been a three-time River States League Scholar-Athlete.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, students must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer, reached junior academic status and have a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA.