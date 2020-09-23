expand
September 23, 2020

Second case of COVID-19 reported at SP schools

By Staff Reports

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

SOUTH POINT — A second case of COVID-19 was reported at a South Point school on Monday.
South Point Local Schools posted on their Facebook page that a staff member who teaches at South Point Middle and High schools tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We immediately began working with the Lawrence County Health Department to assist them with any contact tracing that is necessary, and will continue assisting them as we work through this process,” the news release from the school district read.

The district said that all classrooms, common areas and buses will be sanitized thoroughly and that students and staff have been dutiful in maintaining social distancing.

The district said the necessary level of exposure, less than 15 feet or more than 15 minutes, had not been “violated in this situation.”

The school district said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as needed.

“We hope for a full and successful recovery for the staff member, who is currently reporting very mild symptoms,” the school district wrote.

Last Friday, the district reported that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at Burlington Elementary School.

The South Point school system has been providing three options for students this year, due to the pandemic — five days a week of in-person classes, blended learning of both at home and remote instruction and all-virtual classes.

