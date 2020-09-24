expand
September 25, 2020

College Football On TV

By Associated Press

Published 11:06 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

College Football TV Schedule
Saturday, September, 26
Florida at Ole Miss 11:00 am ESPN / ESPN Video
Ga. Southern at La Lafayette 11:00 am ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Georgia State at Charlotte 11:00 am ESPNU / ESPN Video
Georgia Tech at Syracuse 11:00 am FSN / ACC RSN / espn3 Video (blackouts) / FSGo
Kansas State at Oklahoma 11:00 am FOX (cable) / FSGo Video
Kentucky at Auburn 11:00 am SEC Network / ESPN Video
Louisville at Pittsburgh 11:00 am ACC Network / ESPN Video
UCF at East Carolina 11:00 am ABC (cable) / $espn+ Video ($espn+ confirmed)
Eastern Ky at The Citadel 12:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Florida Intern. at Liberty 12:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Iowa State at TCU 12:30 pm FS1 / FSGo Video
Tulane at Southern Miss 1:30 pm MSG / FS: (CN / OH / SE / W) / Stadium / Video
Army at Cincinnati 2:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
Mississippi State at LSU 2:30 pm CBS / CBS Video
Texas at Texas Tech 2:30 pm FOX (cable) / FSGo Video
UTEP at Louisiana Monroe 2:30 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video
W. Virginia at Oklahoma St. 2:30 pm ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Duke at Virginia 3:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video
Georgia at Arkansas 3:00 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video
Texas St. at Boston College 5:00 pm FSN / ACC RSN / espn3 Video (blackouts) / FSGo
Alabama at Missouri 6:00 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
Houston Baptist at La. Tech 6:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Florida State at Miami 6:30 pm ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Kansas at Baylor 6:30 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video
Tennessee at South Carolina 6:30 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 6:30 pm SEC Network alternate / ESPN Video
Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas 7:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
NC State at Virginia Tech 7:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video
Troy at BYU 9:15 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
Campbell at Appalachian St. 11:00 am $espn+ Video
Stephen F. Austin at SMU 6:00 pm $espn+ Video
Friday, October, 2nd
Campbell at Wake Forest 6:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video
Louisiana Tech at BYU 8:00 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Saturday, October, 3rd
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina 11:00 am ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Baylor at West Virginia 11:00 am ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
East Carolina at Georgia St. 11:00 am ESPNU / ESPN Video
Missouri at Tennessee 11:00 am SEC Network / ESPN Video
NC State at Pittsburgh 11:00 am ACC Network / ESPN Video
South Carolina at Florida 11:00 am ESPN / ESPN Video
Abilene Christian at Army 12:30 pm CBSSN / CBS Video
Memphis at SMU 2:30 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video
N. Carolina at Boston College 2:30 pm ABC or ESPN
Oklahoma State at Kansas 2:30 pm ABC or ESPN
Texas A&M at Alabama 2:30 pm CBS / CBS Video
Texas Tech at Kansas State 2:30 pm FS1 / FSGo Video
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 3:00 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video
Jacksonville St. at Florida St. 3:00 pm FSN / ACC RSN / espn3 Video (blackouts) / FSGo
Ole Miss at Kentucky 3:00 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video
Virginia Tech at Duke 3:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video
Navy at Air Force 5:00 pm CBSSN / CBS Video
Arkansas at Mississippi State 6:30 pm SEC Network alternate / ESPN Video
Auburn at Georgia 6:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
LSU at Vanderbilt 6:30 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video
Tulsa at UCF 6:30 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Troy at South Alabama 7:00 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video
Virginia at Clemson 7:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Central Arkansas at North Dakota State 2:30 pm $espn+ Video / NBC ND (cable)
Georgia Southern at Louisiana Monroe 6:00 pm $espn+ Video
Houston Baptist at Eastern Kentucky 2:00 pm $espn+ Video
North Alabama at Liberty 12:00 pm espn3 Video
Oklahoma at Iowa State TBA 6 day hold
South Florida at Cincinnati 2:30 pm $espn+ Video
Southern Miss at North Texas 6:30 pm Stadium Video
TCU at Texas TBA 6 day hold
UTSA at UAB 11:30 am Stadium Video
West Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin 4:00 pm TBA
Western Kentucky at MTSU 4:00 pm ESPN Video
Wednesday, October, 7th
Louisiana Lafayette at Appalachian State 6:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
Thursday, October, 8th
Tulane at Houston 6:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
Friday, October, 9th
Louisville at Georgia Tech 6:00 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

