College Football On TV

College Football TV Schedule

Saturday, September, 26

Florida at Ole Miss 11:00 am ESPN / ESPN Video

Ga. Southern at La Lafayette 11:00 am ESPN2 / ESPN Video

Georgia State at Charlotte 11:00 am ESPNU / ESPN Video

Georgia Tech at Syracuse 11:00 am FSN / ACC RSN / espn3 Video (blackouts) / FSGo

Kansas State at Oklahoma 11:00 am FOX (cable) / FSGo Video

Kentucky at Auburn 11:00 am SEC Network / ESPN Video

Louisville at Pittsburgh 11:00 am ACC Network / ESPN Video

UCF at East Carolina 11:00 am ABC (cable) / $espn+ Video ($espn+ confirmed)

Eastern Ky at The Citadel 12:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video

Florida Intern. at Liberty 12:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video

Iowa State at TCU 12:30 pm FS1 / FSGo Video

Tulane at Southern Miss 1:30 pm MSG / FS: (CN / OH / SE / W) / Stadium / Video

Army at Cincinnati 2:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

Mississippi State at LSU 2:30 pm CBS / CBS Video

Texas at Texas Tech 2:30 pm FOX (cable) / FSGo Video

UTEP at Louisiana Monroe 2:30 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video

W. Virginia at Oklahoma St. 2:30 pm ABC (cable) / espn3 Video

Duke at Virginia 3:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video

Georgia at Arkansas 3:00 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video

Texas St. at Boston College 5:00 pm FSN / ACC RSN / espn3 Video (blackouts) / FSGo

Alabama at Missouri 6:00 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

Houston Baptist at La. Tech 6:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video

Florida State at Miami 6:30 pm ABC (cable) / espn3 Video

Kansas at Baylor 6:30 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video

Tennessee at South Carolina 6:30 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 6:30 pm SEC Network alternate / ESPN Video

Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas 7:00 pm ESPN Extra / espn3 Video

NC State at Virginia Tech 7:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video

Troy at BYU 9:15 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

Campbell at Appalachian St. 11:00 am $espn+ Video

Stephen F. Austin at SMU 6:00 pm $espn+ Video

Friday, October, 2nd

Campbell at Wake Forest 6:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video

Louisiana Tech at BYU 8:00 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video

Saturday, October, 3rd

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina 11:00 am ESPN2 / ESPN Video

Baylor at West Virginia 11:00 am ABC (cable) / espn3 Video

East Carolina at Georgia St. 11:00 am ESPNU / ESPN Video

Missouri at Tennessee 11:00 am SEC Network / ESPN Video

NC State at Pittsburgh 11:00 am ACC Network / ESPN Video

South Carolina at Florida 11:00 am ESPN / ESPN Video

Abilene Christian at Army 12:30 pm CBSSN / CBS Video

Memphis at SMU 2:30 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video

N. Carolina at Boston College 2:30 pm ABC or ESPN

Oklahoma State at Kansas 2:30 pm ABC or ESPN

Texas A&M at Alabama 2:30 pm CBS / CBS Video

Texas Tech at Kansas State 2:30 pm FS1 / FSGo Video

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 3:00 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video

Jacksonville St. at Florida St. 3:00 pm FSN / ACC RSN / espn3 Video (blackouts) / FSGo

Ole Miss at Kentucky 3:00 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video

Virginia Tech at Duke 3:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video

Navy at Air Force 5:00 pm CBSSN / CBS Video

Arkansas at Mississippi State 6:30 pm SEC Network alternate / ESPN Video

Auburn at Georgia 6:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

LSU at Vanderbilt 6:30 pm SEC Network / ESPN Video

Tulsa at UCF 6:30 pm ESPN2 / ESPN Video

Troy at South Alabama 7:00 pm ESPNU / ESPN Video

Virginia at Clemson 7:00 pm ACC Network / ESPN Video

Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks

Central Arkansas at North Dakota State 2:30 pm $espn+ Video / NBC ND (cable)

Georgia Southern at Louisiana Monroe 6:00 pm $espn+ Video

Houston Baptist at Eastern Kentucky 2:00 pm $espn+ Video

North Alabama at Liberty 12:00 pm espn3 Video

Oklahoma at Iowa State TBA 6 day hold

South Florida at Cincinnati 2:30 pm $espn+ Video

Southern Miss at North Texas 6:30 pm Stadium Video

TCU at Texas TBA 6 day hold

UTSA at UAB 11:30 am Stadium Video

West Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin 4:00 pm TBA

Western Kentucky at MTSU 4:00 pm ESPN Video

Wednesday, October, 7th

Louisiana Lafayette at Appalachian State 6:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

Thursday, October, 8th

Tulane at Houston 6:30 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

Friday, October, 9th

Louisville at Georgia Tech 6:00 pm ESPN / ESPN Video