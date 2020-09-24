expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Dragons, Lady Dragons each fall 1-0 to Minford

By Jim Walker

Published 11:04 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Second verse, same as the first.
The Minford soccer teams each scored a second half goal and edged the Fairland soccer teams 1-0 in a doubleheader on Thursday.
In the girls’ game, Mychal Cron hit a penalty kick with 36:26 to play in the game as Minford got past the Lady Dragons.
Fairland goalkeeper Jordy Taylor and Minford’s Navaeh Porter each had 11 saves.
Minford took 23 shots with 12 on goal and Fairland took 19 shots and 11 on goals. Each team had 3 corner kicks.
In the boys’ game, Adam Crank scored an unassisted goal with 28:20 on the second half clock for the game’s only score.
The Falcons took 28 shots and 9 on goal. The Dragons took just 9 shots and 6 on goal.
Minford had 8 corner kicks and Fairland one.
FAIRLAND GIRLS’ GAME
Minford 0 1 = 0
Fairland 0 0 = 0
Second Half
Mn – Mychal Cron (penalty kick) 36:26
Saves: MHS: Navaeh Porter 11; FHS: Jordy Taylor 11
Shots – MHS: 23; FHS: 19
Shots on Goal: MHS: 12; FHS: 11
Corner Kicks – MHS: 3; FHS: 3
FAIRLAND BOYS’ GAME
Minford 0 1 = 1
Fairland 0 0 = 0
Second Half
Mn – Adam Crank (unassisted) 28:20
Saves: MHS: Levi Coriell 2, Adam Crank 4; FHS: Jacob Polcyn 8
Shots – MHS: 28; FHS: 9
Shots on Goal: MHS: 9; FHS: 6
Corner Kicks – MHS: 8; FHS: 1

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 still ongoing, village and cities are weighing whether to host Trick or Treat. Do you think your locality should have the event?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Symmes Valley remote learning student has COVID-19

COVID-19

Scioto back to Red on COVID-19 alert map

News

Ohio University plans to hold fall commencement virtually

COVID-19

Health department reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Coal Grove

Coal Grove accident remains under investigation

BREAKING NEWS

Grand jury indicts 1 police officer involved in Breonna Taylor death

News

Welcome home: Bikers stage event for member injured in crash in August

Coal Grove

Easterling: D-B schools to remain open

Ashland, KY

Hillbillies unveil new transportation

COVID-19

Second case of COVID-19 reported at SP schools

News

DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Ginsburg

News

Ohio sets record for new business filings in one month

Ashland, KY

Kings Daughter’s Medical Center says hospital is at capacity

News

OU Chillicothe to host viewing discussion of ‘The Devil All the Time’

COVID-19

Ohio schools report low cases of COVID-19 during beginning of 2020-2021 school year

COVID-19

DeWine announces new schools dashboard on COVID-19 website

News

Friends look for answers in man’s death

News

Man indicted in deaths of SP couple

BREAKING NEWS

Mosquito spraying for South Point, Chesapeake, Proctorville

Coal Grove

Boil water advisory lifted for Coal Grove

BREAKING NEWS

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education to have emergency meeting on COVID-19 related issues

News

Panthers outscore Trojans

COVID-19

Several Ohio groups oppose bill to freeze school assessments during pandemic

News

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities sells building to Autism Services Center