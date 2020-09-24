Obituaries – 9/24/2020

Donald Thompson

July 8, 1962–Sept. 21, 2020

Donald Ray Thompson Jr., 58, of Ironton, passed away Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Donald was born July 8, 1962, in Roanoke, Virginia; a son to the late Donald Ray, Sr. and Helen (St. Onge) Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Sue Maynard Thompson, whom he married July 11, 2020.

Donald was a 1981 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and was a United States Navy veteran. He attended the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was an active member of the American Veterans (AMVETS), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Fleet Reserve Association.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by mommy-in-law Marcelyn, of Cattletsburg, and brother-in law, Eldon (Tammy) Maynard, of Georgia; two daughters, Megan Thompson, of Sayerville, New Jersey, and Mary Thompson of Haverhill; two sisters, Cyndi Thompson-Miller, of McKinney, Texas, and Tammy (Chuck Carter) Thompson of Coal Grove; uncle, Larry Thompson, of Roanoke, Virginia; three stepchildren, Aaron Twinam, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Corey Twinam, of Huntington, West Virginia, and Amethyst (Jordan) Marcum of Coal Grove; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Phillips Funeral home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Minister Clyde Bolling officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Greenup, Kentucky, with military gravesite rites provided by American Legion #93 (Kenova). Visitation will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Thompson family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Ralph Ison

Ralph Ison, 92, formerly of Franklin Furnace, died on Sept. 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Lois Ison, of Oklahoma City.

The service will be held on Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Visitation will be 10–11 a.m., service will be held at 11 a.m. and immediately following the service Ralph will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

To offer the Ison family condolences, please visit: www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Brian Lewis

Brian Charles Lewis, 37, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, after battling a short illness.

He is survived by his wife, Nikki.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Masks will be required to be worn due to many medically-fragile family members that would like to attend the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brian Lewis Memorial Fund at WesBanco for his three sons.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.